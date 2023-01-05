Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Anti-drone tools, logistics equipment among new batch of German military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 6:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has provided a new package of assorted military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of anti-drone warfare tools and support vehicles, according to the updated list of assistance to help Kyiv in the face of Russia's aggression, published on the German government website.

The aid package includes 20 rocket launchers mounted on pickup trucks, 30 drone detection systems, 8 reconnaissance drones (bringing the total number to 26), 7 tracked and remote controlled infantry vehicles for support tasks, 63 pickups (with 80 previously delivered), 2 armored recovery vehicles (bringing the total to 15), a tank transporter tractor, 27 anti-drone sensors and jammers (with 28 previously delivered), 7 border protection vehicles (with a total of 85 delivered), 12 heavy-duty trailer trucks, 17 load-handling trucks, 21 generators (previously delivering 195), 32 mobile heating systems (previously delivering 116), 1 additional ambulance (bringing the total to 36), and 36,400 wool blankets.

On Dec. 24, Germany announced it had delivered 13 armored recovery vehicles to Ukraine.

The news comes amid increasing pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine, after France announced it would send AMX-10 RC wheeled armored fighting vehicles to fight against Russian aggression.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
