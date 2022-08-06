Amnesty International's Polish Office condemns Russia's war crimes.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The NGO's Polish branch stressed that Ukraine's military is "defending from a cruel and unjust attack, fighting in unequal conditions imposed by the aggressor," as Russian troops have been carrying out "inhumane attacks not only on individual civilian objects but also cities, towns, and villages."

The comments come as a response to Amnesty International's Aug. 4 claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas.

The head of Amnesty International Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk said that the Ukrainian team wasn’t involved in the preparation of Amnesty’s report that accused Ukraine’s military of endangering civilians. According to her, Amnesty dismissed all arguments by the Ukrainian team regarding the incompleteness of the report, while the authors didn’t wait for a response from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Pokalchuk resigned in protest.

"Today we saw an Amnesty International report that attempts to amnesty a terrorist state and shift responsibility from the aggressor to its victim," President Volodymyr Zelensky said the day the report was published.