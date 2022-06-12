Ambassador asks Germany why it refuses to ship armored vehicles.

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Why are you refusing the Ukrainian army these Marder infantry fighting vehicles, available immediately from Rheinmetall, while Ukraine is bleeding dry in the Donbas before your eyes?" Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, tweeted. German arms producer Rheinmetall said on June 12 that the first Marder vehicles are ready but it is up to the German government to decide whether to ship them to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine, and not a single heavy weapon has been supplied by Germany so far.