Air Force: Ukraine downs all 29 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces downed all the 29 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight on May 20, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Moscow's troops also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired at Kharkiv Oblast, the report read.

Ukraine's defenses downed all the Russian drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Lviv oblasts.

Full consequences of the attacks are yet to be determied.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Ukraine war latest: Russian ‘double-tap’ strike north of Kharkiv kills 6, including pregnant woman
Key developments on May 19: * Russian ‘double-tap’ strike north of Kharkiv kills 6, including pregnant woman * Ukraine’s Navy says it destroyed Russian sea minesweeper Kovrovets overnight * Media: SBU drones strike airbase, oil refinery in Russia * West’s stance on Ukraine war ’completely nonse…
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
