Air Force: Ukraine downs all 29 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed all the 29 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight on May 20, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Moscow's troops also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired at Kharkiv Oblast, the report read.

Ukraine's defenses downed all the Russian drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Lviv oblasts.

Full consequences of the attacks are yet to be determied.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.