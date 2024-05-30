Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 7 missiles, 32 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian Kh-101 missile shot down in Vinnytsia Oblast on Jan. 26, 2023. (Ukraine's Air Force/Wikimedia Commons)
Ukrainian forces shot down all the 32 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones and seven of the 11 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight on May 30, the Air Force said.

Moscow's Armed Forces attack Ukraine's population centers and civilian infrastructure on a nearly daily basis, regularly inflicting casualties and damage.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, while the cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95 bomber planes over Russia's Saratov Oblast.

The drones and cruise missiles were shot down over Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the report read.

The full consequences of the strikes are being determined.

Moscow's troops also launched eight S-300/400 missiles against Kharkiv Oblast, the Air Force said.

Authorities in Kharkiv reported that at least four people were injured and critical infrastructure was damaged in the attacks.

Finland, Canada, Poland don’t prohibit Ukraine from striking targets in Russia with their weapons
Representatives of Finland, Canada, and Poland issued separate statements on May 29 saying Ukraine can use their weapons to strike targets on Russian territory.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:37 AM

Blinken meets with Sandu in Moldova, announces $50 million in support.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova on May 29 to meet with President Maia Sandu and announce support worth $50 million to help Chisinau transition away from Russian energy dependence and further integrate with the EU, amid warnings of heightened hybrid threats from Russia.
