Air Force: Ukraine downs 7 missiles, 32 drones launched by Russia overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces shot down all the 32 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones and seven of the 11 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight on May 30, the Air Force said.

Moscow's Armed Forces attack Ukraine's population centers and civilian infrastructure on a nearly daily basis, regularly inflicting casualties and damage.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, while the cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95 bomber planes over Russia's Saratov Oblast.

The drones and cruise missiles were shot down over Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the report read.

The full consequences of the strikes are being determined.

Moscow's troops also launched eight S-300/400 missiles against Kharkiv Oblast, the Air Force said.

Authorities in Kharkiv reported that at least four people were injured and critical infrastructure was damaged in the attacks.