Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova March 5, 2024 7:33 AM 2 min read
At least 18 Russian drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast overnight on March 5. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
Ukraine shot down 18 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 5, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from the occupied Crimea. Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Odesa Oblast.

Air raid alert was active in Odesa Oblast for over three hours.

In the morning of March 5, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported that several buildings of a recreational facility were damaged in Odesa Oblast. A fire broke out following the attack, but was promptly extinguished. The military added that the recreational facility has not been functioning since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

A private residence with a pier and outbuildings was also damaged in the recreational area during the attack. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Port city of Odesa and the wider region remain a frequent target of Russian strikes. A residential building in Odesa was struck by a Russian drone attack on March 2, injuring 20 people, including a pregnant woman. Rescue operations which concluded late on March 3, confirmed that 12 people were killed in the attack, including five children.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine slows Russian advances west of Avdiivka, military says
Key developments on March 4: * Military: Ukraine stalls Russian advances in some areas near Avdiivka * SBU names 2 Russian generals suspected of bombing residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast town * Shmyhal: 8 taxpayers per soldier needed to fund military * Military intelligence: Railway bridge b…
Olena Goncharova
News Feed

9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.