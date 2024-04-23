Skip to content
Governor: Russian drone attack on Odesa injures 9, including 4 children

by Olena Goncharova and Dinara Khalilova April 23, 2024 7:50 AM 2 min read
An aftermath of Russia's drone attack in Odesa overnight on April 23. (Odesa Oblast Military Administration/ Oleh Kiper)
Russian forces struck Odesa with drones overnight, damaging residential buildings, and wounding nine people, including four children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on April 23.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 15 of the 16 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning.

One of the downed drones fell on Odesa's residential area, damaging houses, shops and other infrastructure, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

Nine Odesa residents suffered injuries, including two children aged 12 and 9 and two infants, according to the latest update by Kiper.

The Russian drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. Russia also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod region. The Air Force provided no information as to the outcome of the Russian missile launch.

The drones were intercepted over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and anti-aircraft missile units repelled the attack, the Air Force reported.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 3:35 a.m. local time on April 23 amid an air raid alert in the capital. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said that all aerial targets were destroyed by air defense. No casualties or damages were reported in the city.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. On April 22, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed five of the seven Shahed-type drones, as well as one Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

Russia partially destroys Kharkiv TV tower
Russian forces struck a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on April 22, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Olena Goncharova, Dinara Khalilova
Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 22. At least 182 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
Tusk rules out sending Patriots to Ukraine.

Poland cannot transfer any Patriot systems to Ukraine as it lacks reserves of its own, but will provide other forms of assistance in terms of air defense, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on April 22.
Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
