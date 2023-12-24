Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 of 15 drones launched by Russia overnight

by Dmytro Basmat December 24, 2023 7:41 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed 14 of the 15 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said on Dec. 24.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian attacks are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsky in the Krasnodar Krai district of Russia. The drones were then directed to different regions of Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

The drones were shot down over five oblasts in Ukraine, including Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Drone attacks are a near daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Ukraine's Air Force regularly uses tactical aviation and anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile fire groups to repel the aerial attack.

Ukrainian officials have previously cautioned that Russia will launch a record number of drones against Ukraine. In late November, Ukraine defended itself from the largest attack on its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, downing 74 of 75 Russian drones on Nov. 25.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
