Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023 11:16 AM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 kamikaze drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia has used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo credit: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 12 Shahed kamikaze drones and one drone of an unknown type overnight, the Air Force reported on Sept. 11.

In the early hours of Sept. 11, Russia launched 12 Shahed drones from the southeast in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the report said.

According to the report, a total of 13 drones were downed over Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

The Air Force also reported that Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided cruise missiles were launched from Russian Su-34/Su-35 aircraft against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

While no casualties have been reported as a result of the missile attacks, the Air Force did not specify whether any of those missiles were shot down or hit their targets.

Russian forces launched drones and missiles against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih on the morning of Sept. 11, local officials reported. According to Governor Serhii Lysak, 11 Shaheds have been shot down over the oblast.

The governor also said that the missile attack caused a fire in the area of Kryvyi Rih, but it was quickly extinguished.

Previously on Sept. 8, Russian forces launched another missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih, hitting a police station and killing a police officer. At least 74 people, including nine law enforcement officers, were injured.

Foreign volunteers’ car struck by Russian artillery in Chasiv Yar: 2 killed, 2 wounded
Two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
