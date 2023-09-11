Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 12 Shahed kamikaze drones and one drone of an unknown type overnight, the Air Force reported on Sept. 11.

In the early hours of Sept. 11, Russia launched 12 Shahed drones from the southeast in the direction of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the report said.

According to the report, a total of 13 drones were downed over Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

The Air Force also reported that Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and Kh-59 guided cruise missiles were launched from Russian Su-34/Su-35 aircraft against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

While no casualties have been reported as a result of the missile attacks, the Air Force did not specify whether any of those missiles were shot down or hit their targets.

Russian forces launched drones and missiles against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih on the morning of Sept. 11, local officials reported. According to Governor Serhii Lysak, 11 Shaheds have been shot down over the oblast.

The governor also said that the missile attack caused a fire in the area of Kryvyi Rih, but it was quickly extinguished.

Previously on Sept. 8, Russian forces launched another missile strike against the city of Kryvyi Rih, hitting a police station and killing a police officer. At least 74 people, including nine law enforcement officers, were injured.