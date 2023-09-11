Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian drones, missiles launched toward Kryvyi Rih, explosions recorded

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones and missiles were reported to be heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih, officials said on Sept. 11, as explosions were heard in the city.

The Air Force reported on a group of strike drones heading toward the city at around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after, the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

At around 8:40 a.m., Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel that missiles were heading at a high speed in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, the authorities will provide official information once the air raid alert is over.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on Sept. 8, hitting a police station and killing a police officer. At least 74 people, including nine law enforcement officers, were injured.

Russian missiles hit 3 Ukrainian cities, killing 1, injuring at least 64
Russian troops launched missile attacks against the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy on the morning of Sept. 8, killing one person and wounding at least 64 people.
Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
