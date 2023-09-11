Russian drones, missiles launched toward Kryvyi Rih, explosions recorded

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones and missiles were reported to be heading toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih, officials said on Sept. 11, as explosions were heard in the city.

The Air Force reported on a group of strike drones heading toward the city at around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after, the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

At around 8:40 a.m., Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel that missiles were heading at a high speed in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, the authorities will provide official information once the air raid alert is over.

Russian forces launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on Sept. 8, hitting a police station and killing a police officer. At least 74 people, including nine law enforcement officers, were injured.