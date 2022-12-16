Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: Russia launched over 60 missiles at Ukraine on Dec. 16

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, said that Russia had launched more than 60 missiles at Ukraine during its latest mass strike on the country's energy infrastructure on Dec. 16.

According to Ihnat, Russia fired Kh-555 and Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95 aircraft, Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22 M3 bomber aircraft, Kh-59 rockets from Su-35 planes, as well as the Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and S-300 rockets.

There were also launches from the north of the Caspian Sea. Russian MiG-31K jets possibly carrying the Kinzhal missiles were noticed in the sky during the attack, Ihnat said.

He didn't provide information on the number of missiles that were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

Russia launched the seventh large-scale attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16.

At least two people were killed and five were injured by the strike, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President’s Office, said that Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts. Due to that, the authorities are imposing emergency blackouts, according to Tymoshenko.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, killing dozens of people and causing blackouts across the country.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
