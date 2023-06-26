Air Force: 7 Shahed drones, 2 cruise missiles downed over Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia used three Kalibr cruise missiles and eight Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on June 26. Two missiles and seven drones were shot down.

The missiles were fired from a submarine in the Black Sea, while the kamikaze drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea, according to the Air Force.

According to Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk, the two missiles and several drones were destroyed over Odesa Oblast.

As a result of the attack, two apartment buildings were slightly damaged, but there were no casualties, Humeniuk said on national television, as cited by Hromadske news outlet.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported the attack overnight, saying that the air defense was at work. He hasn't yet provided any further details.

Russian forces also reportedly launched four drones of an unknown type from the northern direction, but all of them were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.