Air Force downs 21 of 28 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2024 9:49 AM 1 min read
Emergency service workers at the scene of an apartment building that caught on fire in Dnipro following a Russian drone attack on the city on the evening of Jan. 6, 2023. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 28 Shahed-type suicide drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 7.

Seven drones were downed over Dnipro during an attack on the city on the evening of Jan. 6, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

As a result of the attack, an apartment building caught on fire in Dnipro, the State Emergency Service reported.

Six people were rescued from the building by emergency service workers, and there were no casualties. Two high-rise buildings were damaged and four cars were destroyed.

Air defense was also at work above Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy oblasts during the night, the Air Force said.

Commander: Air Force hits Russian command center at occupied Crimea airbase
The strike successfully took out a Russian command center, Air Force Commander General Mykola Oleshchuk noted.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
