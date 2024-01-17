Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 19 of 20 Russian attack drones launched overnight

by Elsa Court January 17, 2024 9:43 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a drone attack on Odesa in the early hours of Jan. 17, 2023. (Southern Operational Command / Telegram)
Ukrainian forces shot down 19 of the 20 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 17.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Air Force said.

Air defense operated in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

According to Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, air defense units worked for almost three hours overnight. One drone was downed above Mykolaiv Oblast, and another was downed above Kirovohrad Oblast.

The drones mainly targeted Odesa and approached the city from a low altitude above the surface of the Black Sea, the Southern Operational Command reported. In total, 11 drones were shot down on approach to the coast, with the "vast majority" falling into the sea.

Debris from several downed drones damaged several shops, cars, and apartments, injuring three people.

Russian attacks on Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblast injure 23 over past day
Russian attacks against Ukraine injured 23 people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Elsa Court
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
