Air Force: Ukraine downs 19 of 20 Russian attack drones launched overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 19 of the 20 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 17.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia, off the coast of the Sea of Azov, the Air Force said.

Air defense operated in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

According to Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, air defense units worked for almost three hours overnight. One drone was downed above Mykolaiv Oblast, and another was downed above Kirovohrad Oblast.

The drones mainly targeted Odesa and approached the city from a low altitude above the surface of the Black Sea, the Southern Operational Command reported. In total, 11 drones were shot down on approach to the coast, with the "vast majority" falling into the sea.

Debris from several downed drones damaged several shops, cars, and apartments, injuring three people.