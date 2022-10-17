Air defense downs 26 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones launched overnight on Oct. 16, according to Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Ihnat said the exact number of drones sent to attack Kyiv early on Oct. 17 is still being clarified.

According to Ihnat, in total, Ukraine's military has shot down 100 Iranian drones since Russia started using them. It's 75% of the drones that have been fired at Ukraine.

For reference: On Oct. 10, Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 11 that Russia had ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran.

