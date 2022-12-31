Air defense downs 10 Russian kamikaze drones on Dec. 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the day on Dec. 30, Russia launched five missile and 29 air strikes across Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing.

Russia also launched 10 Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drones, but all of them were shot down, the General Staff said. Russia also fired 80 attacks at different regions of Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks near 15 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

The settlements where attacks were repelled in Luhansk Oblast are the Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, and Bilohorivka. In Donetsk Oblast attacks were repelled in Soledar, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Maryinka.