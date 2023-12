This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air defense was at work in Kyiv at around 10 a.m. local time on Aug. 11.

Several explosions were heard in the city, according to the Kyiv Independent journalists.

Earlier, the Air Force said that Russia had launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles toward Kyiv Oblast.

Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia oblasts.

The air raid alert is activated in all Ukrainian regions.