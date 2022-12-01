Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Aerial photos show Russian fortifications near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2022 3:32 AM 1 min read
Photos provided to the news outlet RFE/RL by the Ukrainian military show Russian fortifications around the Russian-occupied village of Volodymyrivka, located near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast. (RFE/RL/ Ukrainian Armed Forces)
The photographs, provided to RFE/RL by the Ukrainian military, show Russian fortifications around the Russian-occupied village of Volodymyrivka, located near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast.

The area is the scene of intense fighting as Russian troops try to break through Ukrainian defenses in Bakhmut in an effort to capture the whole of both Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast. Despite attempts, Russia has made little progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently referred to the fighting in the area as "hell."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
