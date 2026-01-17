Kadyrov's son Adam reportedly in Moscow hospital after car accident in Grozny, Chechnya

Adam Kadyrov, son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, was hospitalized after a car accident in Grozny, Radio Free Europe/Liberty reported on Jan. 16.

The 18-year-old son of the Chechen dictator has served as the head of Ramzan Kadyrov's security service since November 2023.

The opposition Telegram channel Niyso reported that traffic in the Chechen capital had been restricted following a motorcade accident involving Kadyrov.

The motorcade had been moving at a high speed before encountering an obstacle, leading to a mass accident and a number of victims, Niyso reported.



An air ambulance transporting the injured Kadyrov landed in Moscow at 01.10 a.m. Moscow time, RBC Ukraine reported, citing monitoring channels and Russian media.



He will undergo medical care in the Russian capital, an unnamed source told Radio Free Europe/Liberty.



Shortly after, another plane took off from Grozny to Moscow — the same plane Ramzan Kadyrov has frequently flown to the UAE in recent years, RBC Ukraine reported.



The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims about Adam Kadyrov's accident and location, nor Ramzan Kadyrov's location.

Chechnya is a Muslim-majority republic in Russia's North Caucasus, ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The news comes amid rumors of the dictator's deteriorating health, as the Chechen strongman was reportedly hospitalized in Moscow in December.

A Ukrainian military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent earlier in January that Ramzan Kadyrov has suffered kidney failure and discussions about his potential successor are ongoing.

Among the candidates are Magomed Daudov, Chechnya's prime minister; Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat forces; and Kadyrov's eldest son, Akhmat Kadyrov, the source confirmed.

Akhmat, Kadyrov's 20-year-old son, serves as Chechnya's deputy prime minister.

The U.S. and other Western allies have imposed sanctions against Kadyrov and his family over human rights abuses in Chechnya.