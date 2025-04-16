The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an accountant position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 80 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Managing accounting and paperwork across two company's legal entities (registered in Ukraine and the UK);

Managing the overall company paperwork online and offline:

manage a physical space in the office to to store and preserve financial documents according to legal and financial requirements of respective jurisdictions;

ensure proper online file management across the two legal entities

Managing donor financial reporting and budgeting (project budgets for grant proposals, financial grant reports);

Сategorizing all payments in the corporate financial management system FinMap;

Assisting permanent/regular subcontractors in managing their FOP accounts in Ukraine (sending reminders, helping solve tax issues if/when needed etc.);

Working closely with other financial and management staff.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Excel;

Proficiency in file management, financial reporting and accounting software (E.g. Vchasno, Finmap etc.);

Strong command of English language (upper intermediate or advanced);

Strong knowledge of Ukrainian financial regulations;

Solid problem solving skills and ability to work under pressure, including handling tight deadlines while maintaining rigorous accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If your application is selected for the first round, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.