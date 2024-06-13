Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Russia, Sabotage, Diplomacy, Russia's travel restrictions, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Reuters: 8 EU states call for restricting Russian diplomats' movement

by Kateryna Hodunova June 13, 2024 6:53 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Eight European Union foreign ministers called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely around the bloc and restrict them to countries where they are accredited, Reuters reported on June 13, citing a letter it had obtained.

The call comes amid news of an uptick in sabotage operations in Europe that seems to be a part of Russia's effort to undermine assistance for Ukraine.

"Free movement of holders of Russian diplomatic and service passports, accredited in one host state, across the whole Schengen area is easing malign activities," Reuters said, citing a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Intelligence, propaganda, "or even preparation of sabotage acts are the main workload for a large number of Russian 'diplomats' in the EU," read the ministers' letter, dated June 11.

The ministers insisted that the EU follow the "reciprocity principle," restricting the movement of Russian diplomats and the members of their families to the territory of a state of their accreditation only.

"This measure will significantly narrow operational space for Russian agents," the letter added.

The letter was signed by ministers from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania, according to Reuters.

Poland previously announced it would impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in response to Moscow's "hybrid warfare."

"We hope that the Russian Federation will treat this as a very serious warning," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on May 27.

Over the past six months, the Polish authorities have arrested 18 people on suspicions of pursuing hostile activities or sabotage in collaboration with Russia or Belarus, according to the Polish Interior Ministry.

Several other suspects have been arrested in recent months in Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Estonia for allegedly spying for Russia or other forms of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

Estonian PM Kallas: Russia is conducting ‘shadow war’ on West
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she was concerned that some other European leaders have not viewed the uptick in incidents of sabotage and arrest of suspected spies across the EU to be interconnected.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:18 AM

Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.