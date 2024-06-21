Skip to content
7 Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territory

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 6:12 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Seven Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 21.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

According to Prokudin, three boys and four girls aged between 4 months old and 13 years old were returned.

"They have overcome a long and difficult path. The main thing is that now the children are safe, they are getting all the necessary help," Prokudin added.

Prokudin thanked the NGO Save Ukraine for its help in facilitating the children's return.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:12 PM

Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO). His predecessor in office, Serhii Rud, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
Editors' Picks

