7 Ukrainian children returned from Russian-occupied territory

Seven Ukrainian children have been successfully returned from Russian-occupied areas of Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 21.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and fewer than 400 of them have been brought back home, according to the Children of War database.

According to Prokudin, three boys and four girls aged between 4 months old and 13 years old were returned.

"They have overcome a long and difficult path. The main thing is that now the children are safe, they are getting all the necessary help," Prokudin added.

Prokudin thanked the NGO Save Ukraine for its help in facilitating the children's return.