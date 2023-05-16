Officials: 6 people killed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six people were killed in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours by Russian attacks, Governors Oleh Syniehubov and Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 16.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a man and a woman in the village of Dvorichna were killed by shelling. Another man was hospitalized for his injuries.

Russian forces also shelled the city of Vovchansk. At least three homes, farm buildings, and a local hospital building were damaged.

Four homes and an undisclosed number of commercial buildings were also damaged by fires in the village of Tyshchenkivka, according to Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed by Russian attacks in Avdiivka.

Three additional people were injured in Chasiv Yar, a town located a little over 15 kilometers to the west of Bakhmut, which has become the epicenter of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

One person was also injured in Pervomaisk.

According to Kyrylenko, the body of a man who died during the occupation of Bohorodychne was also exhumed.

A total of 1,514 people in Donetsk Oblast have been killed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and additional 3,531 have been injured.

However, the official casualty numbers are likely much higher as these numbers don’t include casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.