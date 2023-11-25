Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
500 tons of concealed humanitarian aid discovered in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid allegations of 'criminal negligence'

by Dmytro Basmat November 25, 2023 7:49 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 500 tons of humanitarian aid being concealed from the Ukrainian public has been uncovered in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Regional Governor said at a news conference on Nov. 24.

"Tons of food products sent to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in 2022 have deteriorated due to criminal negligence," said Yurii Malashko, governor of Zaporizhzhia.

Authorities discovered a large amount of humanitarian aid, including food products, essential items, and other materials, stored without proper documentation at three different local enterprises in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Malashko notes that investigations into the illegal storage of aid are ongoing.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure hold accountable the individuals responsible for this criminal negligence."

Struggles with internal corruption continue to influence levels of military and financial support from international allies.

In recent months, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers under the leadership of previous Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

In August, Ukrainian media Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported that the Defense Ministry spent $33 million on "winter" clothing for the military from a Turkish company in September, which was actually summer clothing.

Ukraine's ongoing battle against corruption remains prominently in the public eye, aligning with one of the seven criteria recommended by the European Commission for the nation's integration.

Ukraine has made some progress in rooting out corruption since the start of Russia's invasion. A recent report on the start of Ukraine's EU accession talks highlights that Ukraine has "further developed its track record" and is on track to double the number of indictments on corruption charges from previous years.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
