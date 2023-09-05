Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuanian president: Corruption in Ukraine slows down weapon supplies

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 4:29 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Lithuanian outlet LRT on Sept. 5 that corruption scandals in Ukraine have a significant impact on Western state's decision to supply Kyiv with weapons.

"Since those states that support Ukraine are democratic states, it means that they must take into account the mood of their society and the opinion of voters," Nauseda said.

"Imagine if the voters in this or that state see that there are very visible corruption scandals in the country to which the aid is directed. This is a huge blow to the reputation of this state," he continued.

However, Nauseda noted that he does not believe that this is the reason for the delay in providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters, which Kyiv has repeatedly requested.

"Sometimes things are also connected with the fact that it is one thing to make a decision, another thing to implement this decision," the Lithuanian leader said.

Nauseda's comment came after the scandal resulting in Oleksii Reznikov's resignation as Ukraine's defense minister.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, approved Oleksii Reznikov's resignation as defense minister, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Sept. 5.

Reznikov has held the post of defense minister since November 2021. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has played a vital role in coordinating military aid from foreign allies, including at multiple Ramstein summits.

However, Reznikov's tenure at the Defense Ministry has been marred by several scandals related to the procurement of equipment and supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

In August, Ukrainian media Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reported that the Defense Ministry spent $33 million on "winter" clothing for the military from a Turkish company in September, which was actually summer clothing.

Ukraine’s parliament approves Reznikov’s resignation as defense minister
The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, has approved Oleksii Reznikov’s resignation as defense minister, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Sept. 5. The decision reportedly received 327 votes.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

