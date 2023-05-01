5 injured as Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces conducted an air strike on the front-line town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 1, wounding three civilians, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The attack damaged houses, outbuildings, and a car in the town, the prosecutors said.

Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south. Around 1,000 people remain in the town, which used to have around 14,000 residents before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On the same day, Russian troops struck two villages in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two men aged 65 and 57 were injured and hospitalized in “moderate condition,” the oblast governor said.

The Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast damaged at least three private houses and outbuildings, according to Syniehubov.