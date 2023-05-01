Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
5 injured as Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 6:43 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's air strike on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 1, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces conducted an air strike on the front-line town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 1, wounding three civilians, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The attack damaged houses, outbuildings, and a car in the town, the prosecutors said.

Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south. Around 1,000 people remain in the town, which used to have around 14,000 residents before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On the same day, Russian troops struck two villages in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast bordering Russia, reported  Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Two men aged 65 and 57 were injured and hospitalized in “moderate condition,” the oblast governor said.

The Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast damaged at least three private houses and outbuildings, according to Syniehubov.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine’s front-line towns
ORIKHIV, HULIAIPOLE, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – A massive rumble shakes the basement under the partly destroyed administrative building, followed by another blast much closer. “Not good,” says 51-year-old Svitlana Mandrich, Orikhiv’s deputy mayor, looking warily at the sandbags protecting the cellar’s v…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
