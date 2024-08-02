48% of Ukrainians view Zelensky's party negatively, survey says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Some 48% of Ukrainians hold negative attitudes towards President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party (Sluha Narodu), while only 13% view it positively, according to a survey by the National Democratic Institute and the Kyiv International Institute for Sociology (KIIS) published on Aug. 1.

The party has held the majority in the parliament, together with the office of the head of state, since its electoral debut in 2019.

The recently registered party of volunteer, politician, and media personality Serhii Prytula has the highest rating of positive attitudes among Ukrainians: 28%. Around the same number see it negatively.

Prytula's party is currently dormant and preparing for the next elections after the lifting of martial law, former MP Oleksandr Chernenko commented for the media.

Similarly to the ruling Servant of the People party, other political parties also received more net negative assessments.

European Solidarity, led by former President Petro Poroshenko, is the second most liked party, with 23% holding positive attitudes. At the same time, 47% of respondents said they view European Solidarity negatively.

The third most-liked party, according to the survey, is UDAR (The Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform), led by Kyiv's mayor and former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko. Around 34% of respondents view it negatively.

The Opposition Platform — For Life party (Opozytsiina Platforma za Zhyttia), known for its pro-Russian affiliations and banned after the start of the Russian full-scale war, showed to be the most hated political force among the respondents, with 71% viewing it negatively.

Most of the party's lawmakers have grouped into the Platform for Life and Peace parliamentary group after its ban.

The second most disliked party was the Homeland Party (Batkivschyna) of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 57% of respondents expressing negative views of it and only 9% expressing positive views.

The survey also measured the respondents' trust in the country’s institutions and showed that only 8% trust political parties, 11% trust the parliament, and up to 91% trust the Ukrainian Armed Forces.