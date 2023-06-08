3 killed, including child, 8 injured in Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, inflicting casualties among civilians and damages to people's homes and civilian infrastructure.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine Defense Ministry media center said on June 8 that 145 Ukrainian settlements and 104 infrastructure facilities were hit.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft systems, drones, and tactical aviation.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russia shelled the town of Ukrainsk late on June 7, killing a family — grandfather, his son, and a 4-year-old grandson, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast's Ukrainsk on June 7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 7-8, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram) The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 7-8, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Five more people were injured in the town, including four children aged three to 13, the prosecutors wrote. According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 14 high-rises and two private residencies in Ukrainsk were damaged in the attack.

Russia hit six more settlements and three communities in Donetsk Oblast, wounding two people and damaging multiple houses, two administration buildings, and an infrastructure facility, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck 21 front-line settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 148 times over the past day, wounding a 68-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

Thirty-two civilian facilities in the region were destroyed, the administration added.