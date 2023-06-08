Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
3 killed, including child, 8 injured in Russian attacks over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 8, 2023 12:17 PM 2 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 7-8, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, inflicting casualties among civilians and damages to people's homes and civilian infrastructure.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine Defense Ministry media center said on June 8 that 145 Ukrainian settlements and 104 infrastructure facilities were hit.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft systems, drones, and tactical aviation.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russia shelled the town of Ukrainsk late on June 7, killing a family — grandfather, his son, and a 4-year-old grandson, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast's Ukrainsk on June 7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 7-8, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 7-8, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Five more people were injured in the town, including four children aged three to 13, the prosecutors wrote. According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 14 high-rises and two private residencies in Ukrainsk were damaged in the attack.

Russia hit six more settlements and three communities in Donetsk Oblast, wounding two people and damaging multiple houses, two administration buildings, and an infrastructure facility, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck 21 front-line settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 148 times over the past day, wounding a 68-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

Thirty-two civilian facilities in the region were destroyed, the administration added.

Zelensky: ‘We are ready’ for counteroffensive
“We are ready” for the counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal released on June 3. “We would like to have some things, but we can’t wait,” he added.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
