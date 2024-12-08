This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Drones, Russian attack, Drone attack, Shahed drones, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

28 drones intercepted, 46 lost in Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, Air Force reports

by Martina Sapio and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2024 10:46 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military shot down 28 Russian drones but lost track of another 46 during a nighttime attack by Russian forces, the Air Force reported on Dec. 8.

The drones targeted multiple oblasts, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russia launched a total of 74 drones at Ukraine, with the military successfully downing 28, the Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Forty-six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) went off the radar, and their exact trajectories remain unknown.

Authorities reported damage to residential buildings caused by falling debris from downed Shahed drones during the overnight attack.

The attack follows a steady increase in Russia's use of Shahed-type kamikaze drones, marking the third consecutive month of intensified drone attacks on Ukraine.

Data from the Air Force shows a sharp rise in Russian drone activity, with 2,576 drones deployed in November, compared to 2,023 in October.

The Kremlin shows no signs of relenting in these nightly attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also bolstering its drone capabilities. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Dec. 5 that over 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones will be delivered to the military in 2025.

These next-generation drones are designed for autonomous long-distance operations and precision targeting, marking a significant advancement in Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities.

Authors: Martina Sapio, The Kyiv Independent news desk
