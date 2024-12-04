This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Health Ministry, mental health, Health
Edit post

200 mental health centers to be launched in Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil December 4, 2024 8:46 AM 2 min read
Soldiers participate in aromatherapy treatment at a rehabilitation center working with soldiers suffering from injuries and psychological trauma in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to establish nearly 200 mental health facilities, the Health Ministry reported on Dec. 3.

“We strive to create a network of mental health centers that will become a key link for people who need highly specialized help,” the ministry’s statement said.

These centers will complement existing psychological support provided by family doctors, school psychologists, libraries, and resilience centers.

So far, 23 centers have been launched across eight regions, with 119 multidisciplinary teams already formed.

The new facilities will offer psychosocial care, psychiatric services, and community-level support, focusing on vulnerable groups such as children, veterans, and displaced persons.

Starting Janunary 2025, these centers will operate under the Medical Guarantees Program to ensure state-funded access to care.

“Mental health centers are not only about treatment, but also about support, accessibility, and comfort for everyone who needs help," Health Minister Viktor Liashko commented.

The Health Ministry estimates that 1.8 million people among Ukraine's military personnel and veterans may require psychological support.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 22% of people who have "experienced war or other conflicts will have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia."

The collective impact of population displacement, chronic sleep deprivation, fear of attacks, and economic hardships contribute significantly to the deteriorating mental health of Ukrainians.

The Counteroffensive: An inside look at the virtual reality therapy reshaping veterans’ rehabilitation
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the twice-weekly newsletter “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on Oct. 17, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to The Counteroffensive, click here. Last year, Mykola Horishnyi was declared clinically dea…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Kryvoruchenko
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.