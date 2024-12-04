200 mental health centers to be launched in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine plans to establish nearly 200 mental health facilities, the Health Ministry reported on Dec. 3.

“We strive to create a network of mental health centers that will become a key link for people who need highly specialized help,” the ministry’s statement said.

These centers will complement existing psychological support provided by family doctors, school psychologists, libraries, and resilience centers.

So far, 23 centers have been launched across eight regions, with 119 multidisciplinary teams already formed.

The new facilities will offer psychosocial care, psychiatric services, and community-level support, focusing on vulnerable groups such as children, veterans, and displaced persons.

Starting Janunary 2025, these centers will operate under the Medical Guarantees Program to ensure state-funded access to care.

“Mental health centers are not only about treatment, but also about support, accessibility, and comfort for everyone who needs help," Health Minister Viktor Liashko commented.

The Health Ministry estimates that 1.8 million people among Ukraine's military personnel and veterans may require psychological support.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 22% of people who have "experienced war or other conflicts will have depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia."

The collective impact of population displacement, chronic sleep deprivation, fear of attacks, and economic hardships contribute significantly to the deteriorating mental health of Ukrainians.