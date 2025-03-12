The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Depopulation, Ukraine population, Oleksii Chernyshov
Edit post

200,000-500,000 men could leave Ukraine after war ends and borders open, minister says

by Martin Fornusek and Oleksiy Sorokin March 12, 2025 2:54 PM 2 min read
Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov, gives an interview with Ukrainian news media on Nov. 29, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Between 200,000 and 500,000 men could leave Ukraine after the war with Russia ends and all travel restrictions are lifted, Deputy Prime Minister and National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov said on March 12.

Draft-age men are not permitted to leave Ukraine under martial law, which was instituted at the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022, without a special permission.

Speaking at a press briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent, Chernyshov stressed the demographic challenges facing Ukraine in the fourth year of the full-scale war.

A January report by the National Bank of Ukraine estimated the net outflow of migrants from Ukraine at 200,000 this year and up to 500,000 in 2027.

Some 32 million people live in Ukraine-controlled territories, Chernyshov said. Roughly 5 million Ukrainian refugees remain abroad under the temporary protection of host countries, while millions more live in Russian-occupied parts of the country.

The minister estimated that only roughly 30% of the Ukrainians living abroad may return within the year after the war's potential end. Another 30% may not return at all, he added.

Discussions about peace are gaining ground as the U.S. and Ukraine recently agreed on a temporary ceasefire, which they presented as a step toward a broader peace agreement with Russia.

Demographic trends do not work in Ukraine's favor either. For every 150,000 Ukrainian children born in a year, 450,000 die in the same period, a figure excluding war-related deaths, according to the minister.

This complicates an already dire situation in Ukraine's labor market. Ukraine currently lacks more than 4.5 million workers, Chernyshov said.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Oleksiy Sorokin

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.