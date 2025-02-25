2 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Two people were killed, and six have been injured in Russian aerial attacks on Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24.

At least 169 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast by local authorities.

The casualties were reporter in the town of Velyka Pysarivka, Myropil and the regional capital of Sumy.

Six houses were damaged in the attack on Myropil.

In Sumy, at least two residential buildings and two cars were damaged in the Russian attacks.

Russian shelling and drone attacks commonly target Sumy Oblast, a border region with Russia.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Kursk Oblast which has been home to an incursion by Ukrainian troops since August 2024.