News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Drone attack, War, Civilian casualties
2 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 25, 2025 3:16 AM 1 min read
SUMY, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 13: A view of damage in the village of Khotin, Ukraine as the city located 30 km from the Russian border that has become a military hub during the Russia-Ukraine war after Ukraine advancing into the interior of the Kursk on September 13, 2024. (Photo by Andre Alves/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Two people were killed, and six have been injured in Russian aerial attacks on Sumy Oblast on Feb. 24.

At least 169 explosions were recorded in Sumy Oblast by local authorities.

The casualties were reporter in the town of Velyka Pysarivka, Myropil and the regional capital of Sumy.

Six houses were damaged in the attack on Myropil.

In Sumy, at least two residential buildings and two cars were damaged in the Russian attacks.

Russian shelling and drone attacks commonly target Sumy Oblast, a border region with Russia.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Kursk Oblast which has been home to an incursion by Ukrainian troops since August 2024.

Ukraine war latest: War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims
Key developments on Feb. 24: * War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims * UN adopts Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion — US, Russia, Belarus vote against * European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war * Around 165,0…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

News Feed

11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.