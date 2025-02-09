Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack, Rostov Oblast, War
14 buildings damaged in drone attack on Russia's Rostov-on-Don, Russia claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 9, 2025 8:04 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 76 apartments were damaged, and 215 windows were shattered in a drone attack on Russia's Rostov-on-Don overnight on Feb. 9, Mayor Alexander Scriabin claimed in a social media post.

A state of emergency was declared in the affected district of Rostov-on-Don as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 18 drones were shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify these claims.

"Measurements for window replacements are taking place in eight buildings, work will begin in the remaining six buildings tomorrow," Scriabin said on Feb. 8. Natural gas service resumed following a disruption, he added. No casualties were reported.  

Ukraine regularly strikes targets inside of Russia to reduce its ability to wage its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. An oil refinery was targeted in Russia's Volgograd Oblast early on Feb. 8.

In the meantime, Ukraine's Armed Forces have launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian media claimed on Feb. 6.

According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked southeast of Sudzha, advancing toward the settlements of Fanaseevka and Ulanok.

Russia says its undersea telecom cable in Baltic Sea damaged by ‘external impact’
The damage comes amid a series of recent disruptions to undersea telecom and power cables in the Baltic Sea. Western experts and officials have accused Russia of engaging in hybrid warfare against countries supporting Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
