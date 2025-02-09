14 buildings damaged in drone attack on Russia's Rostov-on-Don, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 76 apartments were damaged, and 215 windows were shattered in a drone attack on Russia's Rostov-on-Don overnight on Feb. 9, Mayor Alexander Scriabin claimed in a social media post.

A state of emergency was declared in the affected district of Rostov-on-Don as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed 18 drones were shot down over the region.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify these claims.

"Measurements for window replacements are taking place in eight buildings, work will begin in the remaining six buildings tomorrow," Scriabin said on Feb. 8. Natural gas service resumed following a disruption, he added. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine regularly strikes targets inside of Russia to reduce its ability to wage its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. An oil refinery was targeted in Russia's Volgograd Oblast early on Feb. 8.

In the meantime, Ukraine's Armed Forces have launched a new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian media claimed on Feb. 6.

According to Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked southeast of Sudzha, advancing toward the settlements of Fanaseevka and Ulanok.