100 days of Russia's war in photos

Refugees fleeing war zone

Refugees fleeing Russia’s war make their way to Krakovets, Ukraine’s border crossing with Poland on March 9. (Getty Images) Residents of Kyiv flee as Russia strikes the city with missiles on the first day of Russian full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. (Getty Images) A train attendant boards women and children first on an evacuation train as people crowd on the platform at the central station in Odessa on March 7. (Getty Images) Violetta Verontsova, 23, a refugee from Kharkiv, eats soup at a humanitarian shelter at the Medyka-Shegyni pedestrian border crossing on March 10 in Medyka, Poland. (Getty Images) People gather in front of the Dnipro train station trying to get on an evacuation train to flee the city on March 5. (Getty Images) Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war wait for a bus to continue their journey at the Ukrainian-Polish border on March 5, in Medyka, Poland. (Getty Images) A father puts his hand on the train window as he says goodbye to his daughter at the central train station in Odesa on March 7. (Getty Images) Ukrainian refugees gather at the crossing point at Ukraine-Poland border. (Getty Images) Ukrainian’s fleeing Russia’s war line at the passport control on the Ukrainian side at the Poland-Ukraine border on March 4, in Medyka, Poland. (Getty Images) Children rest in a temporary shelter set up for Ukrainian refugees in the premises of a school in Przemysl, Poland, near the Ukrainian-Polish border on March 14. (Getty Images)



Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched on Feb. 24, has caused the largest migration crisis of the 21st century.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly seven million Ukrainians have fled the country, with over 90% of those escaping Ukraine being women and children, as men from 18 to 60 years of age are banned from leaving the country during the ongoing martial law.

Scenes of Ukrainian men driving their families to the border crossings or saying goodbye at train stations have been seen across the world, while women with children with few belongings were forced to travel long distances in search of safety.

Ukrainians have been fleeing the Russian forces’ indiscriminate fire on residential areas and atrocities against the civilian population. In the early days of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians had to spend days at the border, as the crossing points were unable to cope with the massive influx of those fleeing the country.

Poland became the primary hub for Ukrainian refugees, with over 3.5 million people crossing into Poland from Ukraine. Volunteers and international organizations have been assisting Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other countries.

In May, as the Ukrainian military began pushing the invading Russian forces back, Ukrainians began returning home. Since May 9, more Ukrainians have been entering the country than leaving. Still, according to the UNHCR, over two million people have entered Ukraine since Feb. 24, and seven million left.

All-out war

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of a gas station as it burns following a Russian attack on Kharkiv on March 30. (Getty Images) Ukrainian tanks roll in Luhansk Oblast days after Russia had began its full-scale war against Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Getty Images) A Ukrainian serviceman helps people evacuate from Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, then-held by Russian troops on March 13. (Getty Images) Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv Oblast patrol the front line. (Getty Images) Ukrainian soldiers fight invading Russian troops in Luhansk Oblast on April 11. (Getty Images) Two soldiers are seen walking on the front line as a Russian missile hits a target in the background, in eastern Ukraine, on May 25. (Getty Images) A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk, on April 10. (Getty Images) Ukrainian soldiers hide from heavy shelling in eastern Ukraine on May 25. (Getty Images) Ukrainian military assist their injured comrades in eastern Ukraine on May 21. (Getty Images) A Ukrainian serviceman poses for a photo in the basement of the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol amid Russian assault. (Dmytro Kozatskyi)

In his pre-recorded address to the nation, aired at 4 a.m. on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation” against Ukraine, a misleading label the Russian government has been using to refer to Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Immediately after Putin’s declaration of war, Russian troops have begun bombing Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, and launched a ground invasion from Belarus, Russia, and Russian-occupied Crimea. In the early stages of the invasion, Russia was able to reach the Kyiv satellite towns of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel, and occupied Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian regional capitals of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, were constantly shelled by Russia, killing hundreds of civilians.

In late March, Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive, pushing Russians out of Ukraine’s north. However, after facing serious setbacks in the war that many pundits expected to last mere days, Russia regrouped and launched a major offensive in Ukraine’s east.

Russian troops were able to occupy most of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast, and have seized Mariupol, a major port city with a pre-war population of 450,000 people, now nearly completely destroyed by the invading force. Up to 22,000 residents were likely killed, according to local authorities, and 90% of the city was ruined.

Russian deliberate attacks on civilian targets in the city, such as the Mariupol Drama Theater and the city’s maternity hospital, shocked the world and have been condemned as war crimes.

The defense of Mariupol became the focal point of the war. The outnumbered Ukrainian troops were able to hold out under siege for 83 days before the commandment ordered them to surrender. Their stronghold was Azovstal, an enormous steel mill that takes up a major part of the city. Azovstal became the symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to the invading force.

Human toll

Olena, a 53-year-old teacher, who came under Russia’s shelling in the town of Chuhuiv, stands outside of a local hospital on Feb. 24. (Getty Images) An elderly woman escapes a house that caught fire after Russia shelled Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, on May 30. (Getty Images) A dog lies next to the body of Volodymyr Brovchenko in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv on April 3. According to witnesses, he was shot dead around March 5 during the Russian occupation of the city. (Getty Images) People evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses to the humanitarian aid centre for the internally displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, on May 8, 2022 (Getty Images) Two bedridden elderly people are seen lying in a luggage compartment on an evacuation bus driving away from Bakhmut, a front-line town in Donetsk Oblast, under heavy Russian shelling on May 23. (Getty Images) Alina, 76, a resident of Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, is seen closing her ears during Russian bombardment of a train station nearby on May 27. (Getty Images) A crane removes a ruined car that was parked next to the apartment building hit by a Russian missile in northern Kyiv, on March 14. (Getty Images) A man helps his father in the basement of their building, where they live, hiding from shelling, in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, on May 26. (Getty Images) A man injured by Russian shelling receives first aid at the humanitarian aid distribution center in Sievierodonetsk. The city is currently contested, with Russian troops occupying over 70% of the temporary capital of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk Oblast. (Getty Images) Residents search for their belongings in the rubble of their house, destroyed by a Russian airstrike in the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 1. (Getty Images)

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine hasn’t just killed many thousands of soldiers on both sides, it has been merciless towards the civilian population. Russian forces have been shelling residential areas, dropping bombs on civilian targets, destroying villages and cities.

Russian soldiers have been murdering, raping, and torturing Ukrainians, and looting their homes. Civilians in Russian-occupied territories have been shot, while those lucky enough to escape death were often interrogated, beaten, and taken hostage.

A once peaceful Kyiv Oblast became one of the most shocking examples of Russians’ atrocities. In Bucha, a satellite town of Kyiv, Russians murdered, often execution-style, over 400 people.

A New York Times investigation found that Russian troops deliberately shot men and women on the streets and in specially designated execution spots. The city’s Yablunska Street was covered with bodies. Some of those shot had their hands tied behind their backs.

In Borodianka, a town a short drive from Kyiv, at least 10 high-rise apartment buildings were destroyed by bombs in May. Dozens of bodies were found under the rubble weeks later, when Russians withdrew from the area.

Regional capital Chernihiv and surrounding areas were bombed by Russian aviation. Forty-seven people were killed in just one of those attacks, when Russian pilots shot at an apartment building.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said it had already documented more than 14,000 war crimes, identified more than 600 Russian suspects, and started prosecuting around 80 of them.

On May 23, a Kyiv court sentenced Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, to life in prison for killing a civilian in Sumy Oblast during the Russian troops’ retreat on Feb. 28.

Shishimarin pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his victim. He is the first Russian soldier convicted of a war crime in Ukraine.

Volunteers' fight

A volunteer carries a blind woman to a van that will evacuate her out of Sievierodonetsk, a front-line city in Luhansk Oblast, on May 25. (Getty Images) Volunteers unload a train bringing humanitarian aid to the Kyiv central railway station on March 3. (Getty Images) Volunteers sort medicine and first aid to be sent to the front line at the Humanitarian Aid Headquarters of Lviv Regional Administration in Lviv on March 5. (Getty Images) A volunteer brings a bunch of bread for the elderly people in Kharkiv on April 17. (Getty Images) Volunteers of Palianytsia, a Ukrainian charity, sew stretches for the evacuation of wounded soldiers, in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, on May 19. (Getty Images) Volunteers evacuate Larisa Kiseleva, 55, who has multiple sclerosis, from her flat in the heavily shelled Saltivka neighborhood of Kharkiv to a local train station, from where she will then head to Poland on April 19. (Getty Images) A volunteer tries on a camouflage suit at Simon Hollosy Hungarian Language Secondary School in Tiachiv, Zakarpattia Oblast, western Ukraine, on May 28. (Getty Images) Volunteers help internally displaced people coming to Odesa from all over Ukraine in the help center set up in the building of a local school in Odesa on May 19. (Getty Images) Emergency service workers and volunteers deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Yakovlivka, a village in Donetsk Oblast, on June 2. (Getty Images) A volunteer feeds animals rescued from Kharkiv, heavily shelled by Russian troops, in an animal shelter in Lviv on May 29. (Getty Images)

As Ukraine’s Armed Forces were fighting to defend the country, many civilians were finding ways to help the fight without taking up arms.

Major volunteer organizations such as Come Back Alive and the foundation of Serhiy Prytula have been able to collect millions of dollars to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces with weapons and equipment. Many smaller organizations have been helping with other means, such as providing service people with hygiene products or delivering food to those in need.

Ukrainian volunteers have been sourcing and delivering medicine, food and water to those affected by the war, risking their lives to evacuate civilians from affected areas, and helping those fleeing the war with accommodation, schooling, and legal support.

Life returns to liberated territories

A Ukrainian tank drives down a road in Irpin, a town near Kyiv, after Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv Oblast following intense fighting with Ukrainian forces, on April 6. (Getty Images) A family of three stands in front of a destroyed building in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, on May 16. (Getty Images) Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are piled together in Bucha, a city near Kyiv infamous for Russian atrocities, on May 19. (Getty Images) Ihor meets Lyudmyla who has returned home from Poland after fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine, on a platform at the Kyiv train station on April 17. (Getty Images) Work continues in the village of Stoyanka near Kyiv, on May 23, to restore a bridge over Irpin River that was destroyed on Feb. 25 to stop the Russian army’s offensive. (Getty Images) A woman is seen in the destroyed State Tax University, which locals used as a shelter during Russian attacks on Irpin, on May 25. (Getty Images) People attend the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier Valentyn Zvyryk, who was killed defending Ukraine, on June 2. (Getty Images) Ukrainian painter Volodymyr Natalushko paints the heavily damaged Hotel Ukraine in Chernihiv on May 25. (Getty Images) People line up for food at a market in Ukraine. (Getty Images) Children pose for a photograph during the opening of the exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military equipment in the center of Kyiv on May 28. (Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have been able to push Russian troops out of Ukraine’s north – Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts – while also leading a successful counter-offensive north of Kharkiv.

In those regions, one can see the devastating consequences of the occupation. As residents and local authorities are trying to restore normal life in these areas, they face problems like the disrupted electricity and gas supply, destroyed infrastructure, looted homes, and even booby traps set in civilian homes.

Thousands of residents of Kyiv’s suburbs – Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel, and Bucha – returned home to see their houses destroyed or looted. Those who stayed tell stories of torture, fear and rape.

Authorities have been working to make the liberated territories liveable again: clearing the debris, restoring bridges and putting food supplies back in place. Most of the critically important infrastructure should be restored by autumn, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Still, he added, it is only the first stage of the reconstruction of the war-affected territories.