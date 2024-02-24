Skip to content
Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 1:44 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address to Ukrainians on Feb. 24, 2024. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 24 thanked Ukrainians for their efforts to resist Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the site of the 2022 battle for Hostomel Airport in Kyiv Oblast.

The Western leaders arrived in Kyiv by train earlier on Feb. 24 to show their ongoing wartime support for Ukraine.

"Two years ago, we greeted the enemy landing here with fire. Two years later, we greet our friends, our partners here," Zelensky said of Hostomel, noting the symbolism behind the location.

Russian forces failed to capture the airport in 2022 and it was there that the plan to "take Kyiv in three days" ultimately failed.

"Every (Ukrainian) has their own Feb. 24 – a unique memory of that day," Zelensky continued. "And most importantly what (they) did next."

Zelensky went on to say that he is "incredibly proud" of what every Ukrainian has managed to accomplish in the past two years and thanked Ukraine's allies "who stand by us with truth."

"We are 730 days closer to victory," he said. "And we will win."

After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting
Exactly two years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. This day in 2022 also marked a turning point in a decade of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine that started with the illegal annexation of
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:44 PM

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.