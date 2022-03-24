Zelensky to NATO: Alliance is yet to prove what it is ready to do to protect people.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a virtual address on March 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has already shown what it's capable of and how it can contribute to the common security in Europe and the world. "But NATO has yet to show what the Alliance can do to save people. To show that this is truly the most powerful defense association in the world. And the world is waiting. And Ukraine is very much waiting, for real action."