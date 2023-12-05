Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Soldiers awarded Hero of Ukraine title will receive apartments from state

by Dinara Khalilova December 5, 2023 10:11 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky presents one of the first 12 service people awarded the Hero of Ukraine title with a certificate for receiving housing from the state on Dec. 5, 2023. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All Ukrainian soldiers who have been awarded the Hero of Ukraine title since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and relatives of those awarded posthumously will receive apartments from the state, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 5.

Zelensky has presented the first 12 service people and nine families of fallen defenders with certificates for receiving housing, the Presidential Office reported.

"I am convinced that the state policy in this matter is not only about adequate provision but, above all, about dignified treatment. Not only about material values but, first of all, about human ones," Zelensky said at the ceremony.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, at least 360 Ukrainians have been named the Hero of Ukraine, including 210 posthumously, according to the Presidential Office.

"The state will take care of each of them — those who are with us and the families of all those who gave their lives for the country. This is the least we can do for everyone who heroically defended and defends the Motherland," added Zelensky.

The Hero of Ukraine is the highest national award in Ukraine presented to citizens for a notable heroic deed.

Who was ‘Da Vinci,’ legendary young commander killed near Bakhmut?
It was another one of those losses. A young, bright Ukrainian who had a long life to live. Somebody who many perceived as “immortal” because the country’s future was hard to imagine without their dedication and patriotism. Somebody for whom thousands, both friends and strangers, would gather in cen…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.