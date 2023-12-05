Zelensky: Soldiers awarded Hero of Ukraine title will receive apartments from state

This audio is created with AI assistance

All Ukrainian soldiers who have been awarded the Hero of Ukraine title since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and relatives of those awarded posthumously will receive apartments from the state, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 5.

Zelensky has presented the first 12 service people and nine families of fallen defenders with certificates for receiving housing, the Presidential Office reported.

"I am convinced that the state policy in this matter is not only about adequate provision but, above all, about dignified treatment. Not only about material values but, first of all, about human ones," Zelensky said at the ceremony.

Since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, at least 360 Ukrainians have been named the Hero of Ukraine, including 210 posthumously, according to the Presidential Office.

"The state will take care of each of them — those who are with us and the families of all those who gave their lives for the country. This is the least we can do for everyone who heroically defended and defends the Motherland," added Zelensky.

The Hero of Ukraine is the highest national award in Ukraine presented to citizens for a notable heroic deed.