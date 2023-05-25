Zelensky names new SBU deputy head, dismisses regional chief

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky named Serhii Naumiuk as the new deputy head of the SBU on May 25.

Naumiuk previously served in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), an anti-corruption law enforcement agency founded in 2014. In 2022, Naumiuk submitted a candidacy for the position of NABU’s director but was unsuccessful.

Zelensky also dismissed the head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Taras Tsiutsiura, the Presidential Office announced on May 25.

No information on the nature of Tsiutsiura's dismissal was provided.

Tsiutsiura was an SBU officer since 1997 and commanded the Khmelnytskyi Oblast department since Oct. 28, 2020, when Zelensky dismissed his predecessor Ihor Vuiv.