Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky names new SBU deputy head, dismisses regional chief

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 7:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky named Serhii Naumiuk as the new deputy head of the SBU on May 25.

Naumiuk previously served in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), an anti-corruption law enforcement agency founded in 2014. In 2022, Naumiuk submitted a candidacy for the position of NABU’s director but was unsuccessful.

Zelensky also dismissed the head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Taras Tsiutsiura, the Presidential Office announced on May 25.

No information on the nature of Tsiutsiura's dismissal was provided.

Tsiutsiura was an SBU officer since 1997 and commanded the Khmelnytskyi Oblast department since Oct. 28, 2020, when Zelensky dismissed his predecessor Ihor Vuiv.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
