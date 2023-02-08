Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky lands in Paris to meet Macron and Scholz

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 11:14 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

After spending a day in the U.K., President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris late on Feb. 8, according to BFM TV.

Zelensky is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the French capital.

On Feb. 9, Zelensky will also visit Brussels. Zelensky will also visit Brussels on Feb. 9.

This is Zelensky's second foreign visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, where he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as King Charles III.

In his speech to the British parliament, Zelensky asked for planes, in order to be able to resist and overcome Russia.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
