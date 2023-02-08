Zelensky lands in Paris to meet Macron and Scholz

This audio is created with AI assistance

After spending a day in the U.K., President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris late on Feb. 8, according to BFM TV.

Zelensky is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the French capital.

On Feb. 9, Zelensky will also visit Brussels.

This is Zelensky's second foreign visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, where he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as King Charles III.

In his speech to the British parliament, Zelensky asked for planes, in order to be able to resist and overcome Russia.

