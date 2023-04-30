Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky holds call with Macron, discusses military needs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 6:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had a phone call on April 30, discussing Ukraine's peace formula and the situation on the frontline, according to the President's Office.

Both agreed on “additional solutions” that would strengthen Ukraine's potential on the battlefield.

Preparations for Ukraine’s upcoming spring counteroffensive are "coming to an end" as the military trains on Western-provided weapons, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on April 28.

"The speed and specificity of response is very important, it is something that significantly enhances our capabilities," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Macron also discussed the preparations for the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Zelensky’s Office said on April 30 that the decisions on security guarantees for Ukraine “are to be made, and the procedure for inviting Ukraine to NATO is to be launched” during the summit.

NATO members will meet in Lithuania on July 11-12 to discuss political and practical support for Ukraine, commitments to raise military spending, and strengthen deterrence policies on its eastern flank.

Lithuania is reportedly pursuing a commitment from allies to keep supporting Ukraine’s forces and strengthen political cooperation to make sure NATO is open to Ukrainian membership.

