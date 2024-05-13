Zelensky dismisses Foreign Intelligence Service’s first deputy head

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on May 13 dismissing Andrii Alieksieenko, the first deputy chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service.

There was no reason given for his dismissal. He was replaced by Oleh Luhovskyi in a subsequent decree.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, known by the acronym SZRU, collects intelligence on political, economic, military, scientific, and technical spheres and is subordinate directly to the president.

Zelensky appointed Oleh Ivashchenko to be the chief of the service in March after its previous head, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, was selected to replace Oleksiy Danilov as the National Security and Defense Council's secretary.