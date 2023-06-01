Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky arrives in Moldova for European Political Community summit

by Dinara Khalilova June 1, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu meet in Moldova on June 1, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Moldova on June 1 to participate in a summit of the European Political Community, bringing together 50 European leaders.

Zelensky said he would also have "many" bilateral meetings.

"We are developing a 'fighter jet coalition' and offering a 'Patriot coalition.' (Admission to) EU, NATO, peace formula. All to protect our future," Ukraine's president said about the meetings' agenda.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination among European countries, created in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The platform aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to solve issues of common interest as well as to strengthen Europe's security and stability.

Moldova hosts the second summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca. The group met for the first time in October 2022 in Prague.

EU Council sanctions 7 individuals accused of attempting to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine
The EU Council announced on May 30 that it had imposed sanctions on seven individuals for attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova and Ukraine.
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
