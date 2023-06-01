Zelensky arrives in Moldova for European Political Community summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Moldova on June 1 to participate in a summit of the European Political Community, bringing together 50 European leaders.

Zelensky said he would also have "many" bilateral meetings.

"We are developing a 'fighter jet coalition' and offering a 'Patriot coalition.' (Admission to) EU, NATO, peace formula. All to protect our future," Ukraine's president said about the meetings' agenda.

The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination among European countries, created in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The platform aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation to solve issues of common interest as well as to strengthen Europe's security and stability.

Moldova hosts the second summit of the European Political Community at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca. The group met for the first time in October 2022 in Prague.