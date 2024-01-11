Skip to content
Zelensky arrives in Latvia as last stop on Baltic tour

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 5:40 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics attend an official welcoming ceremony in Riga, Latvia on Jan. 11, 2024. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Latvian capital of Riga in the afternoon of Jan. 11, the final stop on his tour of the Baltic nations.

Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Jan. 10 and traveled to the Estonian capital of Tallinn earlier on Jan. 11.

The three Baltic countries have been among Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression, and both the Lithuanian and Estonian presidents outlined new aid packages for Ukraine for the coming years during Zelensky's visits.

Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images
Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda pledged a three-year support package for Ukraine worth nearly $220 million. Vilnius promised to continue its uninterrupted support for Ukraine through defense deals finalized last year, as well as through new ones planned for the coming months and years.

Estonian President Alar Karis pledged to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for Kyiv until the year 2027 and called on the EU to increase its military support for Ukraine as the country enters its third calendar year of an all-out war with Russia.

Zelensky was welcomed in Riga by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, with whom he is expected to speak at a joint press conference later on Jan. 10.

Estonia pledges $1.3 billion in long-term support for Kyiv as Zelensky tours Baltics
Estonian President Alar Karis pledged to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for Kyiv until the year 2027, a major commitment from a country of 1.3 million people, after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia as part of his Baltic trip.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
