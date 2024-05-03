Zelensky formally appoints governor of Khmelnytskyi Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky formally appointed Serhii Tiurin as the governor of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to a presidential decree dated May 2.

Tiurin has served as the acting head of the central-western Ukrainian region since the dismissal of his predecessor, Serhii Hamalii, in March 2023.

Hamalii was fired along with two other regional governors. His dismissal was preceded by a case of being allegedly stopped by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Ukrainian government backed Tiurin's formal appointment in February.

The governor previously worked as a lawyer and was appointed a deputy head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast's administration in 2021.