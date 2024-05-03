Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Politics
Edit post

Zelensky formally appoints governor of Khmelnytskyi Oblast

by Martin Fornusek May 3, 2024 11:26 AM 1 min read
Khmelnytskyi Oblast Governor Serhii Tiurin on Nov. 14, 2023. (Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky formally appointed Serhii Tiurin as the governor of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to a presidential decree dated May 2.

Tiurin has served as the acting head of the central-western Ukrainian region since the dismissal of his predecessor, Serhii Hamalii, in March 2023.

Hamalii was fired along with two other regional governors. His dismissal was preceded by a case of being allegedly stopped by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Ukrainian government backed Tiurin's formal appointment in February.

The governor previously worked as a lawyer and was appointed a deputy head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast's administration in 2021.

Zelensky dismisses SBU cybersecurity chief following media investigation
Illia Vitiuk — the former cybersecurity chief of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) who was suspended from his post following an investigation into his personal finances — was formally dismissed by a presidential decree issued on May 1.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.