Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Elections, Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

'We would violate Ukrainian legislation on behalf of Putin' — Zelensky again rejects elections under martial law

by Martin Fornusek January 3, 2025 8:53 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not hold elections under martial law even if Russia puts it forward as one of the pre-conditions for negotiations, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Ukrainian television released on Jan. 2.

Ukraine was scheduled to hold a presidential election in March or April 2024, concluding Zelensky's first five-year term. The vote was postponed as the country's constitution does not permit elections under martial law, which was declared on Feb. 24, 2022, at the onset of Russia's all-out invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to use the delay to portray Zelensky as "illegitimate," saying that the authority should pass to Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, a claim rejected by Kyiv as a distortion of the constitution.

In the interview, Zelensky reiterated that presidential and parliamentary elections are not possible under martial law and that the elected officials continue to legally perform their duties until the next vote.

After Ukraine manages to end the hot stage of the war, maintains a strong army, and secures powerful security guarantees, martial law can be lifted, and the parliament can set a date for the elections, the president said.

"After martial law ends, there is no need to wait years for the elections," Zelensky added.

When asked whether Ukraine is ready to compromise if Russia sets immediate elections as a condition for peace talks, Zelensky dismissed the idea.

"We would violate Ukrainian legislation on behalf of Putin, who has violated all our legislation, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the president responded. Zelensky also said that Putin is looking for any possible excuses to avoid direct negotiations with him.

There are growing expectations of possible peace talks in 2025 as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20, pledged to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

‘Trump can be decisive in ending war’ — Zelensky on Ukraine’s outlook for 2025
President Volodymyr Zelensky, joined alongside his wife First Lady Olena Zelenska, delivered a candid, wide-ranging interview on Ukrainian television released on Jan. 2, laying out his vision for Ukraine’s prospects of a potential peace in 2025. “How many days did 2024 have? 1,000?” Zelensky joked…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.