Zelensky acknowledges need for greater war mobilization as manpower slumps

by Lance Luo December 2, 2023 6:37 AM 2 min read
Zelensky meets EU officials on Nov. 21, 2023. (Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 1 said changes to mobilization are necessary as he ordered a strategic turn focused on defense following a lackluster counteroffensive in Ukraine’s southern regions.

“Everything necessary for our state, our brigades. These specific results must be calculated precisely. This includes issues of mobilization,” Zelensky said.

In November, the BBC reported official EU data revealing 650,000 Ukrainian men of fighting age had fled Ukraine and received residency in Europe. The real figure is thought to be much higher because many refugees are not officially registered in the EU or may have fled to other popular destinations such as the U.S. or Canada.

“Everyone in Ukraine understands that changes are needed in this area,” Zelensky stressed.

Under martial law, male citizens between the ages of 18–60 are generally prohibited from leaving the country. Exemptions exist for medical, education, and business reasons.

“These are comprehensive things that military leadership and the Ministry of Defense have to work out and present to the staff for approval.”

Mobilization is a highly controversial topic in Ukraine because it is widely known that bribes can be paid to avoid being drafted. Falsified medical certificates can be purchased for as little as $3,000.

Zelensky in August dismissed all officials in charge of regional military recruitment centers amid a widespread corruption scandal, vowing criminal investigations into profiteering schemes.

But both the quantity and quality of fresh recruits have been lacking as the war drags on.

“Ukraine needs infantry in top physical shape,”  a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies told the Financial Times on Nov. 26.

The average age of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield is 30-40, or about a decade older than usual recruits.

The shift in strategy comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered an increase of 170,000 troops for Russia’s armed forces.


Danilov: Russia may begin full mobilization after 2024 presidential election
Russia may begin full mobilization after the 2024 Russian presidential election on March 17, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov warned in a speech to the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada, on Nov. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Lance Luo
News Feed

12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
