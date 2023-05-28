Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky on sanctions: 'Russia and those helping it will gain nothing and lose everything'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 4:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an address on May 27 that Ukraine would keep up its sanctions regime against Russia and those helping it in its war against Ukraine.

Zelensky signed a decree on May 27, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 51 people and 220 Russian and Belarusian entities.

The president said during his address that Ukraine's sanctions are already aligned with or will be aligned with those of other countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia and its allies.

"When Russia started this aggression, it looked at the world as if it were a mirror. They thought that everyone in the world was as cynical and despised as the masters of Russia. But the world is different-the world helps us protect life," Zelensky said.

"And anyone who goes against the world will become a marginalized person. Russia will gain nothing and lose everything. Along with those who are still trying to help it in terror."

Other sanctions imposed by Zelensky earlier in May, targeted former lawmaker Andrii Derkach, Aliona Shutova, the daughter of former Defense Minister Pavlo Lebedev, the entities of the former lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian businessman Evgeny Giner and his family.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
