Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, POWs
Edit post

Zelensky: 207 Ukrainian prisoners return home from Russian captivity

by Nate Ostiller January 31, 2024 2:59 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian prisoners return home from Russian captivity on Jan. 31, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 207 Ukrainian prisoners returned home from Russian captivity on Jan. 31.

It was one of the largest groups of Ukrainian prisoners to be brought back to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Earlier in January, 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were brought back home in the largest prisoner exchange to date since February 2022.

"We remember everyone in captivity," Zelensky said. "Soldiers and civilians. We have to return everyone."

Zelensky also thanked his team for helping orchestrate the return of the prisoners.

According to Chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the exchange was the 50th of its kind and in total, 3,035 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity.

The soldiers will "have a warm dinner, receive clean clothes, a medical examination, restoration of documents, bank cards, and rehabilitation," Lubinets said on Telegram.

Lubinets thanked the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, and the Security Service of Ukraine for its work.

230 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity in largest prisoner exchange in full-scale war
The previous prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia took place in August last year, after which, according to Ukrainian officials, Moscow refused to continue the practices in an alleged effort to turn Ukrainian families of POWs against their own authorities.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.