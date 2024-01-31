Zelensky: 207 Ukrainian prisoners return home from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 207 Ukrainian prisoners returned home from Russian captivity on Jan. 31.

It was one of the largest groups of Ukrainian prisoners to be brought back to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Earlier in January, 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were brought back home in the largest prisoner exchange to date since February 2022.

"We remember everyone in captivity," Zelensky said. "Soldiers and civilians. We have to return everyone."

Zelensky also thanked his team for helping orchestrate the return of the prisoners.

According to Chief Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, the exchange was the 50th of its kind and in total, 3,035 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity.

The soldiers will "have a warm dinner, receive clean clothes, a medical examination, restoration of documents, bank cards, and rehabilitation," Lubinets said on Telegram.

Lubinets thanked the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, and the Security Service of Ukraine for its work.