Zaluzhnyi spends several days with Tavria, Odesa groups near front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2024 1:50 PM 1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi during his visit to front-line positions in the south and east in January 2024. (Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces /Telegram)
Ukraine's top commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi spent several days with troops near the front lines in the south and east, discussing future operations in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

According to a post published on Zaluzhnyi's official Telegram channel on Jan. 14, Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala worked with brigade commanders in the Tavria and Odesa force groupings. They agreed on steps to take to raise the effectiveness of the troops, with available resources, according to the announcement.

Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala also met with the navy to discuss the situation in the Black Sea, where Ukraine continues its campaign against the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

In December, Zaluzhnyi penned an op-ed confirming that the great southern counteroffensive has culminated.

Military experts told the Kyiv Independent that Russia will have begun the year with initiative regained and heavy combat will likely shift east, around Avdiivka and Kupiansk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
