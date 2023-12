This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army launched two missile attacks on the front-line city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, causing significant damage to infrastructure, according to President's Office Head Andriy Yermak.

No one was killed as a result of the shelling, he said.

On March 31, a five-month-old boy and his 69-year-old grandmother were killed in a private house as a result of Russia’s artillery shelling of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.